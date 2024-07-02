Commodity Market: Gold price crosses Rs 53,000 mark

Mumbai: Gold price edged higher in Kerala on Tuesday, July 2, 2024. Price of gold crossed Rs 53,000 mark. Yellow metal is trading at Rs 53080, up by Rs 80 per 8 gram. One gram gold is priced at 6635, up by Rs 10. In the last two days, gold price remained unchanged at Rs 53,000 per 8 gram.

In other major markets, gold prices saw a slight increase on Tuesday. The cost of 24 carat gold is Rs.7302.4 per gram up by Rs.40. The cost of 22 carat gold is Rs.6689 per gram up by Rs.36. The price change in 24 carat gold in the last one week has been -0.62%, whereas in the last month it has been -0.06%. The cost of silver is Rs.87890 per kg down by Rs.370 per kg.

On the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX), gold futures opened flat on Tuesday at Rs 71,689 per 10 gram, up 0.05% or Rs 35. Silver futures were trading at Rs 89,867/kg, up by 0.13% or Rs 117. On Monday, gold futures settled at Rs 71,654 per 10 gram with a loss of 0.01% and silver futures settled at Rs 89,750 per kilogram with a gain of 0.23%.

In global markets, price of spot gold was up 0.2% to $2,330.92 per ounce. Prices registered a more than 4% gain in the second quarter. U.S. gold futures gained 0.1% to $2,341.60. price of sspot silver rose 0.8% to $29.35, platinum slipped 0.6% to $987.05 and palladium gained 1.3% to $985.