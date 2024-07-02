Contaminated water sickens over 90 in Maharashtra village

Ninety-three people in Mugaon Tanda village, Nanded district, Maharashtra, suffered stomach infections after allegedly consuming contaminated well water, officials reported on Monday. The village, home to 107 houses and a population of 440, saw residents approaching local health centers on June 26 and 27 with abdominal pain and loose motions, said district health officer Balaji Shinde.

Of the affected individuals, 56 received treatment within the village, while 37 were referred to a primary health center in Manjaram village and subsequently discharged. In response, a team of doctors was stationed in Mugaon Tanda to manage the situation.

Following a survey, officials identified the likely source of infection as a well supplying water to the villagers. The well has since been sealed, and water from a nearby filter plant is now being provided to the residents.