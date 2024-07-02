Criminal Law Overhaul: Sections 302, 376, 420 Redefined; Check New List

India’s legal system has undergone a significant transformation with the introduction of new criminal laws effective July 1. These new laws replace the Indian Penal Code (IPC), Indian Evidence Act, and Code of Criminal Procedure, which have been in place since the British colonial era. The IPC (1860) and Evidence Act (1872) have been substituted with the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and Bharatiya Sakshya Adhiniyam (BS), respectively. Additionally, the Code of Criminal Procedure 1973 has been replaced by the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS).

Why were the new Acts needed?

The previous laws were remnants of British criminal jurisprudence, designed to control and oppress Indians rather than deliver justice. Over time, many of these laws became outdated as society evolved. The new Acts aim to modernize the criminal justice system, making it more efficient and relevant to contemporary needs.

Key Changes in IPC Sections:

The Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) features 358 sections, compared to the IPC’s 511 sections. This restructuring has altered the numbering of many familiar criminal charges. Here are some significant changes:

1. Rape – Previously Section 375 IPC, now Section 63 BNS.

2. Gang Rape – Previously Section 376D IPC, now Section 70(1) BNS.

3. Murder Punishment – Previously Section 302 IPC, now Section 103 BNS.

4. Attempt to Murder – Previously Section 307 IPC, now Section 109 BNS.

5. Dowry Death – Previously Section 304B IPC, now Section 80 BNS.

6. Cruelty Against a Married Woman – Previously Section 498A IPC, now Section 85 BNS.

7. Sexual Harassment – Previously Section 354A IPC, now Section 75 BNS.

8. Cheating – Previously Section 420 IPC, now Section 318 BNS.

9.Criminal Intimidation – Previously Section 503 IPC, now Section 351 BNS.

10. Criminal Conspiracy- Previously Section 120A IPC, now Section 61 BNS.

11. Sedition – Previously Section 124A IPC, now Section 152 BNS.

These changes reflect a significant overhaul intended to streamline and modernize India’s criminal justice framework, ensuring it aligns better with present-day requirements and societal norms.