Delhi to expect heavy rain and thunderstorms; IMD issues 4-day ‘Orange’ alert

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecasted heavy rainfall today across several Indian states and Union territories, including Delhi. Despite Monday’s dry spell, the capital is under an orange alert for today and tomorrow. The IMD tweeted that convective clouds in the northwest could bring rain, isolated thunderstorms, and lightning to Delhi, Punjab, and neighboring regions. This prediction follows record-breaking rains in Delhi on Friday, where 228.1 mm of rain fell within 24 hours, surpassing an 88-year record. However, the IMD clarified that the rain causing power outages and waterlogging was not due to a cloudburst.

Rain is also expected in Saurashtra, Kutch, and southern Gujarat on Tuesday, with Gujarat experiencing heavy rains for the second consecutive day on Monday. Kalyanpur taluka in the Devbhumi Dwarka district recorded 174 mm of rain in 12 hours. A cyclonic circulation over Haryana and a trough running from Punjab to Mizoram are contributing to widespread rainfall expected in northwest and central India over the next five days. States like Delhi, Haryana, Chandigarh, Himachal Pradesh, Punjab, Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, and Chhattisgarh are likely to experience heavy rains.

Additionally, an offshore trough along the coast of Maharashtra and Kerala and another cyclonic circulation over north Gujarat are expected to cause extensive rains, thunderstorms, and lightning until July 6. Regions likely to be affected include Kerala, Mahe in Puducherry, coastal Karnataka, Goa, Konkan, Gujarat, Lakshadweep, coastal Andhra Pradesh, central Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu, and Telangana.