Flydubai launches two flights to this country: Details

Mumbai: Dubai based low-budget air carrier, Flydubai launched direct flights to two new destinations in Iran. The airline will operate flights to Kish Island and Kerman.

The air carrier will operate four weekly flight service to Kish Island from September 7 and a twice-weekly service to Kerman from September 9. Flights to Kish International Airport will operate four times a week on Mondays, Tuesdays, Thursdays and Saturdays. Meanwhile, flights to Kerman International Airport will operate twice a week on Mondays and Thursdays.

Flights to Kish International Airport (KIH) and Kerman International Airport (KER) will operate from Terminal 2, Dubai International (DXB). Emirates will codeshare on these routes, offering passengers more options to connect through Dubai’s international aviation hub.

Also Read: Forex Market: Indian rupee falls against US dollar

Flydubai operates flights to more than 125 destinations, 90 of which were under-served markets that did not previously have direct air links to Dubai. The carrier also commenced its daily services to Islamabad and Lahore in Pakistan.

Later this year, flydubai is also set to operate flights Basel in Switzerland from August 2, Riga in Latvia from October 11, in addition to Tallinn in Estonia and Vilnius in Lithuania from October 12.