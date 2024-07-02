GST collection hits Rs 1.74 lakh crore in June

New Delhi: The gross Goods and Service Tax (GST)collection increased 8 per cent to Rs 1.74 lakh crore in June. As per reports, the gross Goods and Services Tax (GST) collection so far this fiscal (April-June) stood at Rs 5.57 lakh crore.

Meanwhile, the Union government, has discontinued the official release of monthly GST collection data. The release of monthly GST collection data continued for 74 months. No reason has been given for discontinuing the release of monthly GST collection data.

Also Read: Islamic New Year: Gulf country announces holiday for public, private sectors

The collection in June is higher than the Rs 1.73 lakh crore collected in May 2024. It is 8 per cent higher than Rs 1.61 lakh crore mopped up in June 2023.

The Integrated GST (IGST) worth Rs 39,586 crore was settled towards Central GST (CGST) and Rs 33,548 crore towards State GST (SGST). The GST mop-up had touched a record high of Rs 2.10 lakh crore in April.