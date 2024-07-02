IMD Issues Red Alert for Northeast Amid Severe Flooding in Assam, Arunachal Pradesh

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a red alert for all northeastern states, predicting extremely heavy rainfall amid severe flooding in Assam and Arunachal Pradesh caused by the rising Brahmaputra river levels. District-specific red alerts have also been issued, particularly for areas near the Brahmaputra and its tributaries, to warn residents of the imminent danger.

In Assam, the Assam State Disaster Management Authority (ASDMA) reports that the number of flood-affected districts has increased from 12 to 19, with the affected population rising from 2.62 lakh to 6.44 lakh people. Meanwhile, in Arunachal Pradesh, schools in Itanagar are closed from July 2 to July 6 due to flooding and the risk of landslides, with all rivers currently above the danger mark, causing significant flooding in low-lying areas of the East Siang and Lower Siang districts.

The floods have resulted in 35 fatalities and inundated 26,199.18 hectares of crop area, affecting 4,85,736 animals, according to ASDMA. Rescue operations are ongoing but face challenges due to landslides and lack of surface connectivity in Arunachal Pradesh. The Assam Rifles have rescued 500 people stranded in flood-hit areas under ‘Operation Saviour.’ Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa stated that the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) and the Army are on standby to address emergencies, with the situation being closely monitored by all MLAs and officials.