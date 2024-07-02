India, Thailand Begin 13th Maitree Joint Military Exercise to Boost Defense Ties

The armies of India and Thailand commenced the 13th edition of joint military exercise Maitree on July 1 at Fort Vachiraprakan in Tak Province, Thailand, aiming to enhance interoperability between the forces. Eighty personnel from the Ladakh Scouts of the Indian Army are participating in the two-week-long exercise under the United Nations mandate.

An Indian Army official stated that the joint exercise will focus on Counter Insurgency and Counter Terrorism Operations in both jungle and urban environments. Conducted annually, the previous edition of Exercise Maitree was held in India.

India and Thailand have a history of cooperation in various multilateral forums such as ASEAN, ASEAN Regional Forum (ARF), East Asia Summit, and BIMSTEC. Additionally, India is a member of the Asia Cooperation Dialogue (ACD), initiated by Thailand in 2002, and the Mekong-Ganga Cooperation (MGC).