IndiGo to operate direct flights to UAE from this Indian city: Details

Mumbai: Indian budget airline IndiGo announced a new direct flight to the UAE. The air carrier will operate flights connecting Abu Dhabi to Bengaluru in India. The new flight service will commence from August 1.

The Abu Dhabi-Bengaluru flight will operate six times a week. With the launch of this new flight, IndiGo will now operate 75 weekly flights from Abu Dhabi to 10 cities in India.

The flight 6E 1438 will depart from Bengaluru every day except Tuesdays at 21:25 and reach Abu Dhabi at 23:30 the same day. On the return , flight 6E 1439 will depart from Abu Dhabi every day except Wednesdays at 00:30 and reach Bengaluru at 05:45 the same day.