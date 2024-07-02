Islamic New Year: Gulf country announces holiday for public, private sectors

Muscat: The Sultanate of Oman has announced Islamic New year holiday for private and public sector. As per authorities, Sunday, 7 July 2024 will be an official holiday for employees in the public and private sectors on the occasion of the Holy Prophet’s Hijra Anniversary and the advent of the new Hijri year 1446 AH.

The Ministry of Labour pointed out that employers may agree on terms to engage employees on the said holiday—if deemed necessary due to the nature of their work—provided they compensate the workers for the holiday.

The Islamic New Year marks the beginning of a new lunar Hijri year and is the day on which the year count is incremented. The Islamic New Year is based on the lunar system and is subject to the sighting of the moon.