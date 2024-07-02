Karnataka motorist first to be booked under Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita in Kerala

In Kerala’s Malappuram district, the first case under the new Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), 2023, was registered on Monday. The case involved a youth, identified as Muhammed Shafi from Madikeri, Karnataka, who was booked at Kondotty police station for riding a two-wheeler without a helmet. The booking took place at 12:19 AM, confirmed by the district police chief, Sasidharan.S IPS. Shafi was travelling from Palakkad to Kozhikode when he was stopped at Kolathoor and subsequently let go after being served a notice.

The Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, along with two other new criminal codes, Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita and Bharatiya Sakshya Adhiniyam, came into effect recently, replacing the Indian Penal Code (IPC), the Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC), and the Indian Evidence Act, respectively. The first case registered at the national level under these new laws was for a motorcycle theft in Gwalior, as announced by Union Home Minister Amit Shah. This case, reported at 10 minutes past midnight, marked the beginning of the new criminal justice system in India.

Amidst several states reporting their first cases under the BNS, Delhi initially reported an FIR against a street vendor near the New Delhi railway station for obstruction. However, Home Minister Shah clarified that this was not the first FIR under the new laws and that the Delhi Police had dismissed the case after a review. The vendor, 23-year-old Pankaj Kumar from Patna, was found selling water, bidi, and cigarettes from a cart around 12:15 AM. The Delhi Police will now inform a court to formally cancel the FIR.