Kerala College Principal Attacked by Mob Allegedly SFI Workers

Violence erupted at Koyilandy Gurudeva College of Advanced Studies on July 1, when SFI activists allegedly attacked Principal Dr. Sunil Bhaskar and teacher K.P. Rameshan. The assault took place in various parts of the college, including the office and the principal’s office. Both Dr. Bhaskar and Mr. Rameshan sustained injuries and were hospitalized following the incident.

Principal Sunil Bhaskar recounted to Asianet News that a group claiming to be SFI workers, who were not affiliated with the college, assaulted him. He described being handcuffed, slapped, and physically attacked without any provocation. The altercation stemmed from a dispute over an SFI helpdesk set up near the principal’s office to assist with admissions to the new four-year graduation program.

According to SFI members, their area president Abhinav was allegedly manhandled by the principal, resulting in a damaged eardrum. They accused the principal of disrupting their activities and retaliated by assaulting him. Teacher Rameshan was injured while SFI workers allegedly blocked efforts by teachers and students to transport the injured principal to the hospital.