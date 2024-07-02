Kerala school ragging incident: Plus One student hospitalized after assault

In Malappuram’s Vengara, a Plus One student named Mohammad Shifin was severely injured after being attacked by senior students of his school. Shifin, a Humanities student at Vengara Government Model Vocational Higher Secondary School, had joined the school five days earlier and reported ongoing ragging by senior students. Initially, they made him sing a song and suggested he cut his hair, which he did out of fear. The harassment escalated, culminating in a serious assault when he threatened to file a complaint.

Following the attack, Shifin was admitted to a private hospital in Kottakal for treatment. His family mentioned that similar incidents of ragging occurred at the school last year. They have decided to file complaints with both the school and the police.