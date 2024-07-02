Know harmful effects of pornography

Regular watching of porn videos will lead to porn addiction. Porn addiction is a stage when a person becomes dependent on pornography to the point that it interferes with their daily life, relationships, and ability to function. Some doctors consider it to be a hypersexual disorder — such as excessive masturbation.

Medical experts revealed that several people sought treatment to overcome porn addiction after the Covid induced lockdown.

As per experts, regular watching of pornography can kill your sex drive. Porn addicts start finding masturbation more satisfying than actual sex. They then get aroused only through pornography. Real sex may not arouse them.

Pornography deforms the perceptions of intimacy and sexual performance.

Regular watching of porn videos may also lead to erectile dysfunction. Erection is caused in men due to chemicals released by the brain. These chemicals, like dopamine, are released when men see, hear, or touch anything that arouses them. Dopamine is released in excess while one watch porn videos. This hampers the dopamine reward system, thus making it unresponsive to sexual intercourse.

In a survey conducted to find the link between ED and watching porn, it was found that 23% of men under 35 years of age faced issues related to ED when indulging in sex with their partner. Therefore, research suggests that many porn consumers are likely to have erectile dysfunction in the long run.

Studies have shown that excessive porn may result in frequent ejaculations, affecting the sperm density in semen. However, this doesn’t affect fertility in men. These conditions may also result in sexual dysfunctions such as Premature Ejaculation.