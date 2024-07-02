Qatar Airways launches new international flight service

Doha: The national air carrier of Qatar, Qatar Airways launched new flight service. The air carrier launched daily non-stop flights to Hamburg Airport (HAM) in Germany.

Hamburg becomes Qatar Airways’ fifth destination in Germany. At present, the airline operates flights to Berlin, Dusseldorf, Frankfurt and Munich. Qatar Airways saw a 62 per cent growth in outbound passengers from Germany in 2023 compared with the previous year. The flights are expected to offer up to 11 per cent growth in Hamburg’s cargo sector compared to last year.

Hamburg Airport is the oldest commercial airport in the world and the city is a key hub for global trade and business travel.

Flight Schedule to Hamburg

Every Monday, Wednesday, Friday, and Sunday (all local time)

Doha (DOH) to Hamburg (HAM) – QR89 Departure 08:35, Arrival 14:10

Hamburg (HAM) to Doha (DOH) – QR90 Departure 15:40, Arrival 22:40

Every Tuesday, Thursday, and Saturday (all local time)

Doha (DOH) to Hamburg (HAM) – QR91 Departure 02:15, Arrival 07:50

Hamburg (HAM) to Doha (DOH) – QR92 Departure 09:20, Arrival 16:20