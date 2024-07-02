Renukaswamy Murder Case: Outrage as Photoshoot Mocks Actor Darshan

A fan of actor Darshan has caused an uproar on social media by dressing a one-year-old child in a prisoner’s outfit for a photoshoot. The child, wearing white clothes with a prisoner number and posed with a hand model, has drawn widespread criticism.

Typically, children’s photoshoots feature costumes inspired by revered figures like Krishna, Swami Vivekananda, and Ambedkar. However, this recent trend highlights the extreme lengths of fandom, showcasing an unusual and controversial approach.

The fan, who labeled the child with “Khaidi No. 6106,” is known for his intense support of Darshan. Social media users have condemned the act as inappropriate and disturbing, raising concerns about the boundaries of fan behavior and the potential impact on children. The incident has sparked a broader debate about the limits of celebrity devotion.