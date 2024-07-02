Rising temperatures; Schools closed for summer vacation

In response to rising temperatures in the Kashmir Valley, officials have announced a 10-day summer vacation for all schools up to the senior secondary level, starting July 8. The Education Department issued the directive late Sunday, applying to both government and recognized private schools across the Kashmir Division. The vacation will last from July 8 to July 17, 2024, with provisions for online guidance if needed.

The decision was made due to higher-than-usual temperatures observed in the region this summer. According to the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD), the temperature reached 32.7 degrees Celsius on Sunday, which is 3.1 degrees Celsius above the season’s average. Additionally, the minimum temperature overnight was recorded at 21.8 degrees Celsius, 4.5 degrees higher than normal for this time of year.

This move aims to ensure students’ well-being amid the intense heat, providing them with a break from the high temperatures while allowing for continued learning through online platforms if necessary.