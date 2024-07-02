South India records 14% increase in June monsoon rainfall over last 5 years

India’s monsoon, arriving on schedule via the Kerala coast on May 30, has shown mixed results in its first month. The Meteorological Department reported an 11% rainfall deficit for June, with only 147.2 mm of rain instead of the expected 165.3 mm. This marks the lowest June rainfall in five years, indicating varying precipitation patterns across the country.

Despite the overall deficit, South India experienced a 14% surplus in rainfall, providing much-needed relief to the region. In stark contrast, North West India faced a significant 33% rainfall deficit, while Central and North East India reported deficits of 14% and 13% respectively. The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) predicts above-normal rainfall of 106% in July, potentially alleviating the current deficits.

This summer also saw an intense heatwave, with India recording 536 tropical days, the highest in 14 years, including 181 tropical days in June alone, the highest in 15 years. These divergent weather patterns highlight the unpredictable nature of India’s climate, significantly impacting agriculture, water resources, and daily life across the nation.