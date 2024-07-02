Stock Market: Equity indices end flat

Mumbai: Indian benchmark indices ended flat in the highly volatile session on July 2. At close, BSE Sensex was down 34.74 points or 0.04 percent at 79,441.45. NSE Nifty ended at 24,123.80, down 18.20 points or 0.08 percent.

About 1740 shares advanced, 1686 shares declined, and 72 shares unchanged. Top gainers were L&T, Wipro, Infosys, HDFC Bank and TCS. Top losers were Shriram Finance, Bharti Airtel, Kotak Mahindra Bank, Tata Motors and IndusInd Bank.

On the sectoral front, capital goods, Information Technology, realty and oil & gas rose 0.3-1 percent, while bank, auto, FMCG, power down 0.3-0.9 percent. The BSE midcap index shed 0.5 percent while smallcap index ended flat.