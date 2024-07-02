Sudha Murthy begins new chapter at 74

Sudha Murthy, renowned for her significant contributions to literature, education, and social causes, has always been an inspirational figure. Throughout her life, she has donned many roles, including engineer, programmer, computer science professor, author, philanthropist, mother, and wife. Her journey now takes a distinguished turn as she embarks on a political path.

Rohan Murthy expressed his pride in his mother’s new role in a LinkedIn post. He highlighted her diverse accomplishments, stating, “She is an engineer, programmer, computer science professor, author, philanthropist, mother, and wife. And yesterday, at the age of 74, she started a new career as a member of the upper house of the Indian Parliament.” He shared a touching photo of Sudha Murthy in a light green saree, smiling and holding a bag as she left home for her first day in the Rajya Sabha. On March 14, Sudha Murthy took her oath as a Rajya Sabha MP, with her husband, Infosys founder Narayan Murthy, by her side. Rajya Sabha Chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar administered the oath. Her appointment on International Women’s Day underscores the significance of her new role.

Sudha Murthy’s entry into the Rajya Sabha is seen as a continuation of her lifelong commitment to public service and social betterment. She has been the recipient of numerous awards for her contributions across various fields, and this new political chapter is viewed as an extension of her dedication to improving society.