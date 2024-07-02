These habits of men can lead to penis shrinkage

Reduced size of men’s private parts is referred to as shrinkage. This will affect sexual life. Some habits by men is the main reason for penis shrinkage. These lifestyle habits, which include not exercising, excessive smoking, and indulging in junk foods, can lead to penis shrinkage.

Being lazy and not doing enough exercise: According to a study from the Cedars-Sinai Medical Centre, men who exercised more had a better erectile and sexual function. Regular exercise significantly influences penile growth and improves erectile and sexual function by increasing blood flow and clearing clogged blood vessels.

Not brushing teeth regularly and poor oral health: Researchers from the Journal of Periodontology have found that men with erectile dysfunction have a 7-fold higher prevalence of gum disease. Bacteria found in gum tissue can spread throughout the body, resulting in inflammation and damage to the blood vessels in the private part.

Also Read; Know how to prevent stretch marks during pregnancy

Eating lots of junk food: A 2011 Harvard study found that men who consume processed foods, such as cookies, cakes, chocolate, chips, and fried meals, have lower-quality sperm than those who follow a healthy diet. This can lead to obesity, which can cause the private part to shrink as weight and waistlines increase.

Excessive smoking: Smoking reduces the size greatly and hampers blood flow to several body organs, including the private part. The harmful components in cigarettes damage blood vessels, leading to erectile dysfunction and damage to penile tissues.

Not eating fruits and vegetables: Eating antioxidant-rich fruits and vegetables is essential for a healthy private part as they fight free radicals in blood vessels and help in enhancing blood vessel strength. According to a 2008 Texas A&M University study, watermelon is rich in citrulline-arginine, which can be used to treat and prevent erectile dysfunction.