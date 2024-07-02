UPI transactions surge 49 per cent to 13.89 billion in June

Mumbai: The Unified Payments Interface (UPI) transactions reached 13.89 billion in June 2024. It witnessed a growth of 49 per cent on a year-on-year (YoY) basis. Data released by the National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI) revealed this.

The transaction volume in June stood at Rs 20.07 lakh crore, 1.9 per cent lower than Rs 20.45 lakh crore in May. On a YoY basis, the transaction volume surged 36 per cent.

The average daily transaction amount reached Rs 66,903 crore while the average daily transaction count was at 463 million in June. The UPI numbers in May were the highest in terms of value and volume since the UPI came into existence in 2016.

In June, the Immediate Payment Service (IMPS) transaction volume was down by 7 per cent at 517 million, as compared to 558 million in May.

Aadhaar Enabled Payment System (AePS) was up by 11 per cent in volume to 100 million in June as against 90 million in May and 95 million in April.