WhatsApp bans 66 lakh accounts in India: Know the reason

Mumbai: WhatsApp, the Meta-owned social media messaging platform, has banned more than 66 lakh accounts in India in May (2024). These accounts were banned for violating the privacy policies. Out of 6,620,000 banned WhatsApp accounts, 1,255,000 were proactively blocked, before any reports from users.

The popular mobile messaging platform, which has more than 550 million users in India, received 13,367 grievances from the country, and the records ‘actioned’ were just 31. ‘Accounts Actioned’ refers to instances where remedial actions were taken based on user reports, involving either banning an account or restoring a previously banned one.

WhatsApp also received 11 orders from the Grievance Appellate Committee in the country and complied with both, according to its monthly compliance report as per the new Indian IT Rules 2021.

For April, the Meta-owned platform banned more than 71 lakh accounts in the country. The platform further received a record 10,554 complaint reports in March, and the records “actioned” were 11. The company employs a team of engineers, data scientists, analysts, researchers, and experts in law enforcement, online safety, and technology developments to oversee these efforts.

hese accounts were banned to combat abuse in compliance with the new IT Rules 2021. WhatsApp has more than 500 million users in India. According to the Information Technology (Intermediary Guidelines and Digital Media Ethics Code) Rules, 2021, all digital and social media platforms working in India and having a cluster of more than 50 lakh customers must release a monthly compliance. The compliance report should provide the details of customer complaints received by the firms and the actions taken by the team against such reports.

As per existing regulations, WhatsApp receives grievances from users via emails sent to [email protected] and via mail sent to the India Grievance Officer via post