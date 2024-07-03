121 Dead in Hathras Stampede, FIR Filed

The death toll from a stampede at a religious event in Hathras district on Tuesday has risen to 121, prompting the Uttar Pradesh Police to file an FIR against the event’s organizers. The office of the relief commissioner reported that 28 people were injured in the incident.

The main organizer, Devprakash Madhukar, along with other event organizers, have been named in the FIR registered at Sikandara Rao police station late on Tuesday. The charges include culpable homicide not amounting to murder (Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita section 105), attempt to commit culpable homicide (section 110), wrongful restraint (section 126 (2)), disobedience to an order duly promulgated by a public servant (section 223), and causing the disappearance of evidence (section 238).

The stampede occurred during a religious congregation, leading to a tragic loss of life and numerous injuries. The FIR highlights the accountability of the organizers for their role in the incident, ensuring that legal action will follow. The police are now investigating the circumstances that led to the stampede and the organizers’ potential negligence or misconduct in managing the large crowd.