5 killed in a car accident

Pune: In tragic incident, 5 people from Telangana ost their lives in a car accident. The accident happened near Dalaj village in the Bhigwan on the Pune-Solapur Highway in Maharashtra.

As per police, 6 persons were travelling in the car from Mumbai to Telangana when the incident occurred in Pune. Five people died on the spot after the driver lost control and fell into a drainage pit alongside the road.

More details are awaited.

Earlier on June 29, another similar accident was reported on the Mumbai-Nagpur Highway (Samriddhi Marg) that claimed seven lives while three were injured. The road accident took place in Jalna district.The accident happened after a car entered the highway from the wrong side after refuelling and collided with another car going from Nagpur to Mumbai.