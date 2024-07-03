Alappuzha murder case: FIR names Kala’s husband as main accused

The Kerala police have identified Anil as the primary suspect in the murder of his wife, Kala, who disappeared 15 years ago from Mannar in Alappuzha. The FIR indicates that Anil’s suspicion of Kala’s extramarital affair was the motive behind the murder.

The report also names three other individuals — Jinu, Soman, and Pramod, all relatives of Anil — as co-accused. The FIR states that the murder occurred at the Perumpuzha bridge, where Anil allegedly disposed of Kala’s body and removed evidence. However, details on the murder method and the exact location of the body remain unspecified.

On Tuesday (July 2), police examined a septic tank at a house in Eramathoor near Mannar, discovering evidence that confirmed the murder. A chain-like object retrieved from the pit will be analyzed by a forensic team. Reports suggest that family tensions arose due to Kala’s different community background and rumors of her affair, leading to her attempt to return to her parents’ home. An anonymous letter received by the Ambalappuzha police recently revealed new details, reportedly originating from a domestic argument where one individual inadvertently disclosed information about the crime.