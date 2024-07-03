Causes and Treatments of Eye Twitching and Blinking

Causes of excessive eye blinking

Vitamin B-12 deficiency

Spending more time on electronic devices such as mobile phones and computers

Smoking or excessive consumption of alcohol

Excessive consumption of coffee and tea Stress and depression

Treatment

Blink quickly. When you notice yourself blinking excessively, close your eyes tightly and then open them as wide as you can. Continue this process until you can see tears streaming from your eyes. If you experience any discomfort, discontinue this activity immediately.

Massage your eyes Massage the lower eyelid with your middle finger. Make sure to massage the blinking eyelid for about 30 seconds. Make sure your hands and face are free of any irritation or infection before beginning this massage.

Eye workouts for one minute, close your eyes. Squeeze your eyes hard during this time and then leave them open without closing. Before opening your eyes, repeat this action three times.

Use cold water to clean your eyes. Splash the closed eyes with lukewarm and cold water. Cold water constricts blood vessels, whereas lukewarm water dilates them. For best results, repeat the procedure 7-8 times by rubbing ice cubes over your eyelids before splashing them with warm water.