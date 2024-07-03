Commodity Market: Gold price remains firm

Mumbai: Sovereign gold price remained unchanged in Kerala on Wednesday, July 3. Yellow metal is trading at Rs 53080 per 8 gram. Yesterday, gold price gained marginally by Rs 80 per 8 gram.

In other major markets, gold prices saw a slight decrease on Wednesday. The cost of 24 carat gold is Rs.7291.1 per gram down by Rs.113. The cost of 22 carat gold is Rs.6678.6 per gram down by Rs.104. The price change in 24 carat gold in the last one week has been 0.19%, whereas in the last month it has been 0.71%. The cost of silver is Rs.88190 per kg up by Rs.300 per kg.

On the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX), gold futures opened at Rs 71,708 per 10 gram. Silver futures open today at Rs 90,285/kg. On Tuesday, gold and silver settled on a mixed note in the domestic as well as the international markets. Gold futures settled at Rs 71,554 per 10 grams with a loss of 0.14% and silver futures settled at Rs 89,893 per kilogram with a gain of 0.16%.

In global markets, price of spot gold was nearly unchanged at $2,329.66 per ounce. U.S. gold futures gained 0.2% to $2,338.70. Among other metals, spot silver rose 0.3% to $29.60 per ounce, platinum climbed 0.6% to $996.70 and palladium declined 0.5% to $1,016.34.