Decline in Class One Enrollment Seen in Kerala Government Schools

It appears that enthusiasm for public schools in Kerala has waned, reflected in a decline in the number of children enrolling in first grade at government-aided schools compared to the previous year. Approximately 6,928 fewer students have enrolled in government schools, while enrollment numbers have increased in unaided schools.

Initially, the state government celebrated an increase in children attending government schools as a significant achievement, viewing it as an endorsement of their education policies. However, recent data reveals a reversal in this trend. On the sixth day of this academic year, enrollment in first grade at government-aided schools saw a decrease. This year, 92,638 children enrolled in government schools, down from 99,566 enrolled last year.

The decline in first-grade enrollment at aided schools this year is marginal, with 1,58,348 students compared to 1,58,583 the previous year—a decrease of 235 students. This decrease cannot be attributed to a low birth rate. Concurrently, there is a noticeable preference for unaided schools. This year, 47,862 children were admitted to first grade in unaided schools, up from 39,918 last year—an increase of 7,944 students in unaided schools.