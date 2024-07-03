Delhi Karnataka Bhavan Employee Commits Suicide Due to Depression

A 35-year-old employee from Ballari, working at Karnataka Bhavan in Delhi, allegedly committed suicide in Bengaluru’s Hosahalli. Identified as MB Maruti, he was found hanging from a tamarind tree on the outskirts of Hosahalli early Monday morning.

Reports indicate that Maruti, son of retired teacher Ramanna from Ayyanahalli, had been struggling with mental distress. His wife, who reported the incident to the Hosahalli police, mentioned that Maruti had recently returned to Bengaluru from Delhi with her. He then traveled to Challakere, leaving his wife in Ayyanahalli to care for his elderly parents.

The tragic event has left Maruti’s family and friends devastated. A case has been registered, and investigations are ongoing to understand the circumstances leading to Maruti’s suicide. This incident highlights the critical need for mental health awareness and support systems for those in emotional distress. The community mourns the loss of a dedicated individual, remembering Maruti for his service and impact on those around him.