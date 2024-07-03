Excise Policy Case: Manish Sisodia, K Kavitha’s Judicial Custody Extended to July 25

A Delhi court on Wednesday (July 3) extended the judicial custody of Delhi Deputy Chief Minister and AAP leader Manish Sisodia, along with BRS leader K Kavitha, until July 25 in connection with a money laundering case linked to the alleged excise scam. Special Judge Kaveri Baweja conducted the proceedings via video conference and decided to prolong their custody following the expiration of their earlier judicial remand.

Earlier this week, the Delhi High Court rejected Bharat Rashtra Samithi leader K Kavitha’s bail pleas in two cases of corruption and money laundering. The bench, headed by Justice Swarana Kanta Sharma, had reserved its order on Kavitha’s bail petitions on May 28 and dismissed both applications, although a detailed order is awaited.

On March 15, the Enforcement Directorate (ED) arrested K Kavitha at her residence in Hyderabad’s Banjara Hills, alleging her involvement as a pivotal figure in the “South Group,” accused of funneling Rs 100 crore to the ruling Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) in exchange for a substantial stake in Delhi’s liquor licenses. On April 11, the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) apprehended Kavitha from Tihar Jail, where she was already in judicial custody. Kavitha had challenged the trial court’s decision on May 6, which had rejected her bail applications in both the CBI’s corruption case and the ED’s money laundering case.