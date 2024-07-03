Follow these simple tips to improve your sleeping pattern with PCOS

Polycystic ovary syndrome, also called PCOS, affects 1 out of every 5 women in India. In women of reproductive age, it is one of the most common endocrine complications that leads to hormonal imbalance. Women with PCOS may experience a range of symptoms, including irregular periods, acne, weight gain, and difficulty getting pregnant. The condition is not really a disease, but rather a medical condition. PCOS can be managed with lifestyle changes that include clean, plant-based nutrition and holistic living.

In the case of PCOS, the ovaries create abnormally high levels of androgens, the male sex hormones that are typically present in women in trace amounts. The many little cysts (fluid-filled sacs) that develop in the ovaries are known as polycystic ovarian syndrome. PCOS can be of 4 different types. These types being Insulin Resistance, Post pill, Adrenal and Inflammatory

Establishing a night time routine is one such change that can be beneficial for individuals with PCOS.

1. Consume one teaspoon of water-soaked chia seeds: Omega-3 fatty acids present in chia seeds can help regulate testosterone levels, which are often elevated in women with PCOS and can cause a range of symptoms. The fiber in chia seeds can help improve digestive health and regulate blood sugar levels, thus lowering the risk of diabetes.

2. Have a glass of saffron water: By drinking saffron water, women with PCOS may be able to reduce inflammation and improve insulin sensitivity, and keep testosterone levels lower.

3. ½ teaspoon of ashwagandha powder with soaked nuts: By consuming ashwagandha, women with PCOS may be able to manage their stress levels more effectively and reduce the impact of cortisol on their hormones.

4. Eat two coconut slices: Coconut is rich in medium-chain fatty acids, which can increase metabolism and energy levels. This can be particularly helpful for individuals with PCOS who may experience fatigue and low energy levels.

5. Eat one tablespoon of roasted pumpkin seeds: Consuming one tablespoon of roasted pumpkin seeds may be beneficial for women with PCOS, particularly those experiencing hair loss.