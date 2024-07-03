Hathras Stampede: Devotees Cause Chaos Rushing to Touch Bhole Baba, Collect Soil

In Uttar Pradesh’s Hathras, a tragic incident occurred during a religious gathering, or “satsang,” led by self-styled godman Narayan Sakar Hari, also known as “Bhole Baba,” resulting in the deaths of at least 121 individuals. The chaos ensued when a large number of devotees attempted to collect “Baba’s Charan Dhul,” or the dirt from the godman’s feet, leading to a rush near a ditch in the field where the event was being held. This caused several people to fall, creating a perilous situation.

According to witnesses, around 50,000 people from Rajasthan, Haryana, and Uttar Pradesh attended the “satsang” held in an open field. As the ceremony was concluding, devotees surged forward to receive blessings and the holy dirt from the godman’s feet. The rush led to people stumbling and falling into a ditch, triggering a chain reaction that resulted in numerous deaths and injuries.

Following the incident, police filed a formal complaint to investigate. Preliminary assessments indicated that inadequate crowd management was a major factor in the tragedy. Law enforcement officials have vowed to take strong action against those responsible for the failures in crowd control and security. At the government hospital on Tuesday, bodies lay on blocks of ice as grieving relatives waited in the drizzle to take their loved ones’ remains home. The death toll was reported to include 108 women and seven children.