Indian Army Launches Green Initiative with 113 Electric Buses

The Indian Army is advancing its commitment to green initiatives by procuring 113 electric buses for troop transportation. These 40-seater buses, with a range of 250 kilometers, are intended for use in plains and semi-hilly regions and are currently undergoing trials for procurement.

An official stated that this procurement aligns with the government’s zero carbon emission directive, marking a significant step in the Indian Armed Forces’ transition to eco-friendly transportation solutions. The initiative not only supports global sustainable practices but also demonstrates India’s leadership in utilizing indigenous capabilities to achieve environmental goals.

This move is expected to drive innovation within the defense sector and set an example for other government agencies and industries to follow. The Indian Armed Forces are embracing a greener future where national security and environmental stewardship are integrated priorities.