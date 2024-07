Indian Railways announces new special train connecting these destinations: Details

New Delhi: Northern Railway has introduced a special train service between Tanakpur and Daurai. The new trains is launched to provide convenient travel options. The trains will run from July 1 to September 28, 2024.

‘It is notified for the information of the general public that for convenience of the rail passengers and to clear extra rush, Railways have decided to run the Tanakpur- Daurai- Tanakpur summer special train,’ said the official statement.

Tanakpur- Daurai summer special train schedule

Train no. 05097 from Tanakpur to Daurai will run every Monday, Wednesday and Friday from 01.07.24 to 27.09.24. On the other hand, the train from Daurai to Tanakpur will run on every Tuesday, Thursday and Saturday from 02.07.24 to 28.09.24.

The train from Tanakpur to Daurai will be covering 23 stations in around seven hours. The stations include, Khatima, Pilibhit, Bhojipura, Izzatnagar, Bareilly City, Bareilly Jn, Chandausi, Moradabad Jn, Gajraula, Ghaziabad, Delhi Jn, Delhi Cantt, Gurgaon, Rewari, Narnaul, Nim Ka Thana, Shri Madhopur, Ringas Jn., Phulera Jn., Kishangarh, Ajmer, and Daurai.

Tanakpur- Daurai summer special train timings

The schedule for Train No. 05097 is as follows:

Departure from Tanakpur at 18:25

Arrival at Khatima at 18:50, departure at 18:55

Arrival at Pilibhit at 19:40, departure at 19:45

Arrival at Bhojipura at 20:25, departure at 20:27

Arrival at Izzatnagar at 20:40, departure at 20:42

Arrival at Bareilly City at 21:05, departure at 21:10

Arrival at Bareilly Jn. at 21:25, departure at 21:30

Arrival at Chandausi at 23:10, departure at 23:15

Arrival at Moradabad Jn at 00:40, departure at 00:50

Arrival at Gajraula at 01:33, departure at 01:35

Arrival at Ghaziabad at 03:02, departure at 03:04

Arrival at Delhi Jn at 03:45, departure at 04:00

Arrival at Delhi Cantt at 04:28, departure at 04:30

Arrival at Gurgaon at 04:46, departure at 04:48

Arrival at Rewari at 06:45, departure at 06:47

Arrival at Narnaul at 07:56, departure at 07:58

Arrival at Nim Ka Thana at 08:54, departure at 08:56

Arrival at Shri Madhopur at 09:23, departure at 09:25

Arrival at Ringas Jn. at 09:35, departure at 09:40

Arrival at Phulera Jn. at 11:33, departure at 11:35

Arrival at Kishangarh at 12:20, departure at 12:22

Arrival at Ajmer at 13:10, departure at 13:20

Arrival at Daurai at 13:40

The schedule for Train No. 05098 is as follows:

Departure from Daurai at 16:05

Arrival at Ajmer at 16:25, departure at 16:35

Arrival at Kishangarh at 17:05, departure at 17:07

Arrival at Phulera Jn. at 17:58, departure at 18:00

Arrival at Ringas Jn. at 18:50, departure at 18:55

Arrival at Shri Madhopur at 19:05, departure at 19:07

Arrival at Nim Ka Thana at 19:45, departure at 19:47

Arrival at Narnaul at 20:35, departure at 20:37

Arrival at Rewari at 22:03, departure at 22:05

Arrival at Gurgaon at 22:30, departure at 22:32

Arrival at Delhi Cantt at 22:50, departure at 22:52

Arrival at Delhi Jn at 00:25, departure at 00:35

Arrival at Ghaziabad at 01:15, departure at 01:17

Arrival at Gajraula at 02:32, departure at 02:34

Arrival at Moradabad Jn at 03:32, departure at 03:40

Arrival at Chandausi at 04:27, departure at 04:32

Arrival at Bareilly Jn. at 06:35, departure at 06:40

Arrival at Bareilly City at 06:50, departure at 06:55

Arrival at Izzatnagar at 07:13, departure at 07:15

Arrival at Bhojipura at 07:28, departure at 07:30

Arrival at Pilibhit at 08:10, departure at 08:15

Arrival at Khatima at 09:05, departure at 09:10

Arrival at Tanakpur at 09:45

The train will be available for passengers to book in different couches as per their convenience- Sleeper, General Class and AC Coaches.