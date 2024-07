Indian Railways cancels, diverts several trains due to non-interlocking work: Full list

New Delhi: Northern Railways announced significant changes to train schedules on the Gonda-Burhwal Section. Several trains will be cancelled and diverted due to non-interlocking work at Gonda Kachahri-Maijapur-Colonel Ganj Station, related to third-line construction.

Cancelled Trains:

Ayodhya Cantt.-Mankapur special (Train no. 04242) till July 4

Mankapur Jn-Ayodhya Cantt. special (Train no. 04259) till July 4

Ayodhya Cantt.-Mankapur Jn special (Train no. 04260) till July 4

Mankapur Jn-Ayodhya Dham special (Train no. 04257) till July 4

Ayodhya Dham-Mankapur special (Train no. 04258) till July 4

Mankapur Jn-Ayodhya Cantt. special (Train no. 04241) till July 4

Prayagraj-Mankapur express (Train no. 14233) till July 3

Mankapur Jn-Prayagraj express (Train no. 14234) till July 4

Gomati Nagar-Nakaha Jungle express (Train no. 15082) on July 5

Also Read: Excise Policy Case: Manish Sisodia, K Kavitha’s Judicial Custody Extended to July 25

Short Terminated/Short Originated Trains:

Bhatni-Ayodhya Dham special (Train no. 05425) from July 1 to July 4, terminating at Mankapur Jn and partially canceled between Mankapur Jn and Ayodhya Dham.

Ayodhya Dham-Bhatni special (Train no. 05426) from July 1 to July 4, originating from Mankapur Jn and partially canceled between Ayodhya Dham and Mankapur Jn.

Diverted Trains:

Barauni-Gwalior Express will run via Mankapur Jn-Ayodhya Dham-Ayodhya Cantt.-Barabanki, skipping Gonda, Colonelganj, and Burhwal from July 1 to July 3.

New Delhi-Saharsa Express will run via Barabanki-Ayodhya Cantt.-Ayodhya Dham-Mankapur, skipping Gonda from July 1 to July 4.

Amritsar-Jaynagar Express will follow a route via Barabanki-Ayodhya Cantt.-Shahganj-Jaunpur-Varanasi-Aunrihar-Chhapra on July 2, skipping multiple stations including Gonda and Gorakhpur.