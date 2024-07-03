Indian Railways extends operation of 13 special trains till July 31: Full list

New Delhi: The Northern Railway zone extended the service of summer special trains. The national transporter extended the operations of 13 summer special trains. The decision has been taken to clear extra rush, and provide comfortable options for traveling.

Here’s List of Summer Trains and Schedule

The Train No. 09425/09426 has been extended for the run. It will offer the service between Sabarmati and Haridwar. It has been assigned for a total of six trips in each direction.

Train No. 09195/09196 has been directed to offer extra services between Vadodara and Mau till July 31, 2024. The train will do four more trips in the regions on Saturday and Sunday respectively.

Train No. 09417/09418 is also part of the extended service category. It will do five trips on Mondays and Tuesdays, connecting Ahmedabad and Danapur.

Train No. 09557/09558, will do four trips on the Bhavnagar-Terminus-Delhi Cantt route. It will be operated on two days a week (Fridays and Saturdays).

On the Sabarmati-Patna route, Train No. 09405/09406 will do five more trips. Interested passengers will get the benefit on Tuesdays and Thursdays.

For Mumbai Bandra Terminus and Svdk Katra, Train No. 09097/09098 will be there to offer a seamless transition. It will do four more trips, providing the services on Sundays and Tuesdays respectively.

Train no. 09309/09310, between Indore and Hazrat Nizamuddin will run for an extra eight trips. It will run on Fridays, Sundays, Mondays, and Saturdays.

For more details visit Northern Railway’s official website.