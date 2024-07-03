Indian Railways extends Vista Dome Train service on this route: Details

New Delhi: The Northern Railway has extended the services of Vista Dome train services on Budgam – Banihal route in Kashmir. Train number 04688/04687 Budgam – Banihal – Budgam special train service is extended to September 30, 2024.

‘It is notified for the information of the general public that for the convenience of the rail passengers, Railways have decided to extend the Vista Dome train service in 04688/04687 Budgam – Banihal – Budgam special from 01.07.2024 to 30.09.2024 per details mentioned,’ the northern railways in its notification said.

Both the trains, that is 04688 Budgam-Banihal Special and 04687 Banihal-Budgam special, will have 92 trips each between July 1 and September 30, 2024. The train number 04687/04688 Budgam-Banihal-Budgam Special train covers a distance of 90 km in 01:55 hrs. The train is operated and maintained by Northern Railway (NR). It will run seven-days-a-week. This is the single train on the route.

Also Read: Stock Market: Indian equity indices end higher

On its journey between Budgam and Banihal and vice versa, the Special train will halt at four railway stations- Srinagar, Awantipura, Anantnag, and Qazigund station.

The 360-degree viewing system of the special Vistadome coaches have large glass windows, glass roofs, rotating seats, wide window panes, led lights, rotatable seats and pushback chairs, GPS-based info system, multiple television screens, electrically operated automatic sliding compartment doors, wide side sliding doors for divyangs, toilets with ceramic tile flooring and an observation lounge. Wi-Fi service is also available in the coach. The Vistadome coaches were first introduced in the Mumbai-Madgaon Janshatabdi Express in 2018. The Vistadome coach has the seating capacity of 31 passengers.