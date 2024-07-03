Islamic New Year: Another Gulf country announces holiday

Manama: Bahrain has announced Islamic New Year holiday. HRH Prince Salman, the Crown Prince and Prime Minister, has issued a circular regarding the Islamic New Year holiday. According to the circular, the Kingdom’s ministries and public institutions will be closed on the 1st of Muharram, corresponding to Sunday, 7 July 2024.

Other countries like Oman have also announced a holiday for the Hijri New Year, for both public and private sector employees, on July 7, translating into a long weekend for government employees, and private sector companies who operate on a 5-day work-week.

The Islamic New Year marks the beginning of a new lunar Hijri year and is the day on which the year count is incremented. The Islamic New Year is based on the lunar system and is subject to the sighting of the moon.