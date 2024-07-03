Islamic New Year: UAE announces holiday for private sector employees

Dubai: The Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation (Mohre) in the UAE announced Islamic New Year holiday for private sector employees. July 7 will be a paid holiday for private sector employees in the UAE.

The declared the holiday falls on a Sunday — on the occasion of Hijri New Year. On the Islamic calendar, this date translates to Muharram 1, marking the start of the new Hijri year 1446 AH.

Also Read: Indian Railways extends Vista Dome Train service on this route: Details

Other countries like Oman have also announced a holiday for the Hijri New Year, for both public and private sector employees, on July 7, translating into a long weekend for government employees, and private sector companies who operate on a 5-day work-week.

The Islamic New Year marks the beginning of a new lunar Hijri year and is the day on which the year count is incremented. The Islamic New Year is based on the lunar system and is subject to the sighting of the moon.