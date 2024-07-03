Islamic New Year: UAE announces holiday for public sector employees

Dubai: The Federal Authority for Government Human Resources in the UAE announced holiday for government employees. Government employees in the UAE will get confirmed a one-day paid holidayon the occasion of Islamic New Year.

Depending on Moon-sighting, Muharram 1 is expected to fall on July 7 on the Gregorian calendar. On the Islamic calendar, this date translates to Muharram 1, marking the start of the new Hijri year 1446 AH.

For the private sector, the Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation (Mohre) announced that the holiday will be on July 7.

Other countries like Oman have also announced a holiday for the Hijri New Year, for both public and private sector employees, on July 7, translating into a long weekend for government employees, and private sector companies who operate on a 5-day work-week.

The Islamic New Year marks the beginning of a new lunar Hijri year and is the day on which the year count is incremented. The Islamic New Year is based on the lunar system and is subject to the sighting of the moon.