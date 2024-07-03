Kangana Ranaut Slap Incident: CISF Personnel Kulwinder Kaur Transferred to Bengaluru

CISF personnel Kulwinder Kaur, who slapped Kangana Ranaut at Chandigarh Airport, has been transferred to Bengaluru after initially being suspended. Following the incident, images and videos of Kaur went viral on social media.

In one video, Kaur can be heard shouting about her mother in response to statements made by Kangana Ranaut regarding women in the farmers’ protest. Another video shows Ranaut being escorted through the airport amid a heated exchange, although the alleged slap itself was not captured on video.

Kulwinder Kaur, who joined the CISF in 2009, has been stationed with the aviation security unit at Chandigarh Airport since 2021. Hailing from Sultanpur Lodhi in Punjab, she has served at the Chandigarh Airport for the past two years. Her husband also serves in the CISF, while her brother, Sher Singh, is a farmer leader associated with the Kisan Mazdoor Sangharsh Committee.