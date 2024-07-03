Know how to use WhatsApp Meta AI

Mumbai: Meta AI is now operational on WhatsApp, Messenger, Facebook and Instagram. Meta AI is free to use. WhatsApp has added an AI assistant by introducing Meta AI. This chatbot has been powered by Meta’s advanced large language model (LLM), LLaMA 3.

To start using Meta AI on WhatsApp Web, the user needs to follow the following steps:

Open WhatsApp Web

There, select Meta AI Chat

Enter your query or task in the typing field.

Send your message by pressing ‘enter’

The user will receive responses from Meta AI which will provide helpful and informative answers promptly (as per the report).

Also Read: Islamic New Year: Another Gulf country announces holiday

Users could make Group Chats more interactive by adding Meta AI. Here are the steps to follow:

Open Group Chat on WhatsApp Web.

Mention Meta AI by typing “@” in the message field and selecting ‘Meta AI’ from the options.

Send your prompt by entering your prompt.

Now click on send.

Interact with AI: If you want to reply to Meta AI’s response, you need to hover over the AI message, by clicking on the menu, and selecting ‘Reply’.