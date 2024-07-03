MP tragedy: Indore ashram food poisoning death toll rises to 5; 38 hospitalized

Officials confirmed on July 3 that the death toll from suspected food poisoning at Shri Yugpurush Dham Baudhik Vikas Kendra in Indore has risen to five, following the deaths of two more children. The facility’s safety and health standards are under scrutiny as 38 children are currently being treated for symptoms of food poisoning at Government Chacha Nehru Hospital, with four in critical condition in the ICU, according to District Collector Asheesh Singh.

The tragic incident began on June 30, with two children’s deaths, followed by two more on July 1. The latest fatalities on Tuesday have intensified concerns among health officials and the local community. Singh stated, “We are closely monitoring the ashram for the next 48 hours, and any further symptoms will lead to prompt hospitalization of affected children.” An investigation is underway, with samples from the ashram being analyzed to determine the infection’s cause, and an investigation committee has been formed to thoroughly probe the matter.

State Ministers Kailash Vijayvargiya and Tulsi Silavat visited the hospitalized children, noting that the ashram houses mentally underdeveloped and handicapped children from across Madhya Pradesh. The incident, primarily affecting children suffering from diarrhea, is under investigation, with water and food samples collected from the site. In response, Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan dispatched ministers to oversee the situation and instructed local officials to develop a master plan to improve the institution’s living standards and food quality to prevent future incidents.