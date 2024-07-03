Omar Lulu Accused of Drugging, Raping Complainant

In the ongoing sexual assault case against filmmaker Omar Lulu, the complainant has accused him of raping her after allegedly drugging her with an MDMA-laced drink. According to the complainant’s petition opposing Lulu’s request for anticipatory bail, she claims that Lulu made false promises of marriage while concealing his existing marriage. Additionally, she accused him of sexually assaulting her under the pretense of offering a role in his upcoming movie.

The complainant alleged that she was invited to a hotel under the guise of discussing the film, where she was given a drug-laced drink and subsequently raped. The victim’s petition states that Lulu exploited her trust and aspirations by making deceitful promises regarding both marriage and a career in the film industry.

In response to these allegations, Justice C. S. Dias has allowed the complainant to be added as a respondent in Lulu’s anticipatory bail plea. The bail hearing has been adjourned to July 22. The court’s decision to include the complainant as a respondent highlights the seriousness of the accusations and the need for a thorough examination of the claims against the filmmaker.