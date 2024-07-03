Oppo launches new A-series smartphone: Price, Specifications

Mumbai: Oppo A3 has been launched in China.The Oppo A3 is priced at CNY 1,599 (roughly Rs. 18,000) for the 8GB + 256GB version. The 12GB + 256GB and 12GB + 512GB variants are priced at CNY 1,799 (roughly Rs. 21,000) and CNY 2,099 (roughly Rs. 25,000), respectively. It is available in Mountain Stream Green, Aurora Purple, and Quiet Sea Black (translated from Chinese) colours.

The dual-SIM (Nano) Oppo A3 runs on ColorOS 14.0 and sports a 6.7-inch full-HD+ (1,080×2,412 pixels) AMOLED display with up to 120Hz refresh rate, 394ppi pixel density and up to 240Hz touch sampling rate. The display is touted to deliver 600nits of manual peak brightness and up to 1,200nits of peak brightness in sunlight. It runs on an octa-core 6nm Snapdragon 695 5G chipset paired with 12GB of LPDDR4X RAM and 512GB of UFS 2.2 storage.

The Oppo A3 has a dual rear camera setup comprising a 50-megapixel primary sensor with support for autofocus alongside a 2-megapixel portrait camera. The phone gets an 8-megapixel selfie shooter and has an IP65-rated build.

For connectivity, the Oppo A3 include 5G, 4G LTE, Wi-Fi 5, Bluetooth 5.1, Beidou, Glonass, Galileo, GPS, QZSS and USB Type-C port. Sensors onboard include an accelerometer, ambient light sensor, colour temperature sensor, gravity sensor, gyroscope, geomagnetic sensor, and proximity sensor. It features an in-display fingerprint scanner and supports facial recognition. The Oppo A3 houses a 5,000mAh battery with 45W charging support.