PM Modi criticizes Congress, emphasizes performance over propaganda in Rajya Sabha

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, addressing the Rajya Sabha on Wednesday (July 3), strongly criticized the Congress party, emphasizing that the results of the 2024 Lok Sabha elections indicate a rejection of political propaganda in favor of demonstrated performance.

In his response during a debate thanking President Droupadi Murmu for her parliamentary address, PM Modi denounced what he described as the politics of misleading the public, which he asserted had been decisively rejected by the electorate.

PM Modi also took aim at the Congress’s claim that economic growth is inevitable regardless of the ruling party, remarking that only those who operate governments on autopilot can make such assertions. He reaffirmed the Bharatiya Janata Party’s (BJP) commitment to the Constitution, emphasizing its role not just as a legal document but as a guiding principle for governance. The Prime Minister underscored the importance of Constitution Day in instilling its values throughout India.

Highlighting the BJP-led NDA government’s return to power after a decade, PM Modi outlined ambitions to steer India towards becoming a developed and self-reliant nation in its third term. He articulated the election mandate aimed at elevating India from the world’s fifth-largest economy to the third-largest, emphasizing his administration’s vision for the country’s future development and global stature.