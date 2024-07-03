Secrets for a better sex life

Knowing some hidden sex secrets will improve your love life. Women must try to know a lot more about men when it comes to sex. This will help them understand men better and will also help them get closer to men.

Men always have the fear of not performing well in bed: Most men are under pressure to perform the best in bed. Women are never really tensed about sex performance. Men want to please women and do their best to make sure that their partner get every pleasure.

Men want to know every time they make a good move: Since men think a lot about sexual performance, it is important that women appreciate their man every time he makes a good move. If you are enjoying the act, make sure that you are vocal. Little moans and groans during the act will also help.

Men hate to wait for sex: This is one rule that most women must follow about sex. Some women love to follow the rule of dating and wait too long to have sex. While you are doing this, probably you don’t know that your man hates it.

Men get conscious about their bodies: Men also are conscious about their bodies. If you want your man to make you feel comfortable in bed, you also need to return the favour. They ponder a lot about their body image, hair and other features. The key to making him confident is by complimenting him a lot. Tell him what you like the most about this body.

Men are able to forgive bedroom cheating: If you have cheated on your man by sleeping with somebody else, chances are he will forgive you. However, if women are caught in this situation, they will end the relationship. So be loyal and commit to your man in all possible ways. They love loyalty just that they want it differently. Show commitment and he will give his best in bed.