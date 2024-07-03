Simple and delicious homemade waffle recipe

Ingredients

– 2 cups all-purpose flour

– 2 tablespoons sugar

– 1 tablespoon baking powder

– 1/2 teaspoon salt

– 2 large eggs

– 1 3/4 cups milk

– 1/2 cup vegetable oil or melted butter

– 1 teaspoon vanilla extract

Instructions

1. Preheat Waffle Iron: Preheat your waffle iron according to the manufacturer’s instructions.

2. Mix Dry Ingredients: In a large bowl, whisk together the flour, sugar, baking powder, and salt.

3. Combine Wet Ingredients: In a separate bowl, beat the eggs. Add the milk, vegetable oil (or melted butter), and vanilla extract. Mix until well combined.

4. Combine Wet and Dry Ingredients**: Pour the wet ingredients into the dry ingredients. Stir just until combined; the batter may be slightly lumpy, but avoid overmixing.

5. Cook the Waffles:

– Lightly grease the waffle iron with non-stick spray or brush with a little oil.

– Pour the appropriate amount of batter onto the preheated waffle iron (usually about 1/2 to 3/4 cup, depending on the size of your waffle iron).

– Close the waffle iron and cook until the waffles are golden brown and crisp. This usually takes about 5 minutes, but time may vary based on your waffle iron.

6. Serve: Carefully remove the waffles and serve immediately with your favorite toppings such as maple syrup, fresh berries, whipped cream, or powdered sugar.