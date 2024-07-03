Stock Market: Indian equity indices end higher

Mumbai: Indian equity indices ended higher on July 3 amid buying across the sectors, barring media. At close, BSE Sensex was up 545.35 points or 0.69 percent at 79,986.80. NSE Nifty ended at 24,286.50, up 162.70 points or 0.67 percent.

About 2075 shares advanced, 1372 shares declined, and 66 shares unchanged. Top gainers were Tata Consumer Products, Adani Ports, Kotak Mahindra Bank, Axis Bank and HDFC Bank. Top losers were TCS, Titan Company, Reliance Industries, Tata Motors and Hindalco Industries.

Also Read: Indian Railways announces new special train connecting these destinations: Details

Among sectors, except media, all other sectoral indices ended in the green with power, capital goods, bank and metal up 1-2 percent. The BSE midcap and smallcap indices rose nearly 1 percent each.